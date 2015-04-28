Vienna's CEE Stock Exchange Group eyes sale of Ljubljana bourse

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - CEE Stock Exchange Group wants to sell Slovenia’s Ljubljana bourse and aims to evaluate offers by mid-year, the head of the Vienna-based company said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

Michael Buhl, co-chief executive of CEE Stock Exchange Group, which also owns Vienna’s exchange as well as majority stakes in the Prague and Budapest bourses, told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblattsaid the company is open to offers for the Slovenian exchange.