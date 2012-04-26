LKQ raises full-year profit forecast

April 25 (Reuters) - Auto parts recycler LKQ Corp posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aftermarket segment, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook.

It forecast a profit of $1.75 to $1.88 per share, above its prior view of $1.72 to $1.85 per share.

Analysts were expecting LKQ to earn $1.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income rose to $81 million, or 54 cents per share, from $58.2 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $1.03 billion.