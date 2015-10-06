FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

L-3 Communications shortlisted to compete for U.S. Air Force deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said it was among 12 contractors shortlisted to compete for a U.S. Air Force contract potentially worth about $20.9 billion over 10 years.

If selected, L-3 will provide analysis, design, development, production maintenance and system-specific training systems for the U.S. Air Force’s TSA III program, the company said on Tuesday.

The TSA III program provides warfighter training systems to the U.S. Air Force’s pilots and air crew. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

