(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior
research fellow. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By John Lloyd
June 23 We are beginning to glimpse what
underpins Emmanuel Macron’s success.
France’s new president has amazed Europe with the speed and
élan of his rise, from a former minister to head of the republic
in less than a year, from political neophyte to creator and
leader of a winning party. He has amazed that world, too, with
his charm, his debate incisiveness and ideological creativity,
plucking ideas and policies now from the left, now from the
right.
It’s ruthlessness that has got him there. This week, he
caused four ministers to leave his cabinet, three of whom were
members of the closely allied MoDem party and one who had played
a large part in building Macron’s own Republique en Marche. No
talk of being innocent till proven guilty. All are being
investigated for (relatively mild) corruption and it’s only a
preliminary inquiry, but the accusation was enough to force them
out. Bolstering the impression of Macron’s ruthlessness, the
French media on Wednesday were full of anonymous quotes to the
effect that he exercised tight control over ministers: “an
outsized ego” who “stops them governing,” said the unnamed party
sources.
Macron will need to be both ruthless and controlling. He now
embarks on a twofold mission to succeed where his predecessors
have failed, in a France seen as declining in its economy, its
status and its optimism.
That mission is, first, to revivify France, and second, to
re-establish it as an equal partner with Germany in revivifying
the European Union.
He’s beginning with France. Though his clean sweep of
presidency and parliament has been impressive, he will be
uneasily aware of a record low voter turnout in the June
parliamentary elections and that holding the center means both
left and right are against him.
He has already made clear that he wants to begin
negotiations with the labor unions on injecting more flexibility
into workplaces - easier firing, more hiring. In doing so he
faces what one commentator has termed “the mother of all
battles” with organizations that have stymied change for
decades. It will be a clash of different experiences and
reflexes. Macron is young and educated at elite institutions,
the unions are creatures of an industrial age in which job
security and increasing wages were the start and finish of
bargaining.
The European Union is a larger challenge, in part because he
can control it less. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the
undisputed but lonely leader of the EU, was visibly relieved by
his election. She gushed immediately after his May win that
Macron “carries the hopes of millions of French people and also
of very many people in Germany and in the whole of Europe.”
However, Merkel faces a tough election on September 24 and
must calibrate her response to him to avoid alienating her
voters. “German support cannot replace French policy making,”
she said drily after her enthusiastic welcome to Macron. I don’t
see why - as a priority - we should change our policy.”
The chancellor was saying that she would not consider the
loosening of the fiscal rules on which Germany insists and of
her government’s attitude that France and other “Club Med”
countries must stop piling on debt that digs them deeper into an
economic hole.
Then there’s Italy, which has succeeded Greece as the center
of Europe’s concern. The third largest economy in the eurozone,
Italy’s forecast growth rate of one percent this year lags
behind the modest growth in the rest of the EU and does little
for the country’s dangerously indebted economy and banking
sector.
Opposition to the EU is growing in Italy, where an election
is likely early next year, perhaps late this one. Although the
populist euroskeptic Five Star Movement did badly in recent
mayoral elections, it still tops the national polls.
The never-to-be-discounted Silvio Berlusconi is also
pledging to relaunch his Forza Italia party, while his allies on
the right - the League and the Brothers of Italy - all reject
pubic disaffection with the EU and could together beat the
governing Democratic Party. An ailing, politically
turbulent Italy poses a bigger danger to EU reform because,
unlike Greece, the Italian economy is too big to save from
default.
Macron must conquer these problems - along with the agonies
of Brexit negotiations and the continued hostility of the
central European members Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to much EU
policy, especially on immigration - if he is to join Merkel as
chief engineer in the Union’s engine room. He has the wind
behind him. But the opposing headwinds will be as strong.
(Reporting by John Lloyd)