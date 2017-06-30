(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior
research fellow. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By John Lloyd
June 30 London’s Grenfell Tower fire victims
aren’t furious just with local authorities for ignoring safety
concerns raised before this month’s blaze killed at least 79
residents. They’re angry with journalists too.
As reporters covered the fire at the apartment block last
week, some residents turned on Jon Snow of Channel Four News,
the most senior of Britain’s news presenters, and
accused journalists of being vultures attracted to death and
tragedy. “You didn’t come here when people were telling you that
the building was unsafe!” one man told Snow. “That is not
newsworthy. You come here when people die. Why?”
The Grenfell residents are hardly alone in accusing the
media of not serving their needs. It’s no secret that trust in
the media has declined. But the latest Reuters Institute Digital
News Report, published this week, provides sobering insights
into how the digital revolution has disrupted the way we gather
the information we believe we need to orient ourselves in the
world, or in our neighborhood.
The report shows that trust in the media varies from country
to country, from over 60 percent in the Scandinavian countries
to the low 20s in Greece and South Korea.
In the United States, trust in the media has risen from 33
percent during last year’s election campaign to 38 percent this
year.
That may be because, as the Reuters report notes, “concern
about the spread of false news online” increased the perception
of the value of professional journalism.
Most sobering is the report’s comment that “the economic
outlook for most media companies remains extremely difficult.”
That statement doesn’t include the communications giants like
Twitter, Facebook and Google, the latter two of which garner
more than 80 percent of the advertising that used to go to
traditional media.
But two issues are likely larger. One is what Janine Gibson,
the chief editor of Buzzfeed UK, calls “representation without
judgment.” Speaking at a seminar in London this week, Gibson
said that the digital and social media world implicitly equates
what news organizations spend time and money verifying, with
“the guy in an attic” who puts out a piece of opinion
masquerading as news, without having had to exercise his
judgment on the veracity of his narrative.
The latter, said Gibson, “is of course much quicker than the
news which checks, because checking takes time.” The result,
too, can be duller. The more careful is the reporter, the more
complex becomes the story. But the guy in the attic can be
simple, dramatic - and attract the eyeballs.
At an extreme, the attic-writer is putting out “fake news” -
a commodity popularized by President Trump, who seems to see all
news which does not praise him as “fake.” Fake news may have won
Trump the presidency. Even if not, his use of it gives credence
to a tendency to distrust news we don’t like.
It’s also becoming clearer that measurements of “trust” in
the news media don’t really measure trust in the news media.
They measure pleasure gained from the media. The Digital News
Report says that there exists “a strong connection between trust
in the media and perceived political bias.” That is, people
trust the reports which flatter and further their views.
This isn’t new: people have chosen publications which line
up with their political choices throughout the history of news.
But for most of that history, those who consumed journalism did
so passively. There was no comeback, except through a letter to
the editor (probably unpublished) or a cancelled subscription.
Now readers are empowered by technology, often aggressive in
their distrust and disgust, to intervene in stories. James
Harding, director of news at the BBC, speaking at the same event
as Buzzfeed’s Gibson, said that “we at the BBC are very careful
to make clear what we don’t know as well as what we know. But
people now can fill the space of ’don’t know’ themselves”.
We still live in the first phase of a revolution, not just
of journalism but also in the ways in which we seek and use
information, and in what we place our trust. As printing
disrupted the late medieval world, so the replacement of print
by digits has disrupted the 21st century. It is presently
calling into question the nature of truth, and the trust we can
place in it.
Truth is hard to get right, especially at times of tragedies
like that at Grenfell Tower. Finding and publishing it won’t
always avoid anger directed at the messenger, but journalists
need to show they are truth seekers rather than vultures feeding
on tragedy.
That will give substance to journalism's necessary
democratic role – and perhaps answer the “why” asked by the man
who confronted Jon Snow.
(Reporting by John Lloyd)