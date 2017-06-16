(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior
research fellow. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By John Lloyd
June 16 Tens of thousands of anti-Putin
protesters took to the streets this week, chanting “Russia will
be free” as they demonstrated in major cities and medium-sized
towns. Hundreds - many in their teens - were arrested; some were
beaten. Alexei Navalny, the organizer and now undisputed leader
of street-level opposition, was sentenced to 30 days in prison.
These were the most widespread protests since Moscow put
down the last lot in 2012 and passed tougher laws to stop them
happening again. Since then, Russian President Vladimir Putin
won another presidential election, invaded Crimea and saw his
approval rating soar above 80 percent in spite of a falling
Russian economy.
The difference from those marches of five years ago is that
they are directed more precisely at Putin in particular and
corruption in general. Navalny has taken aim at Russian
leadership before. Last September he circulated a drone-shot
video showing Prime Minister Medvedev’s vast, luxurious estate -
allegedly a gift from an admiring oligarch. Medvedev’s approval
ratings declined, but the allegations against the prime minister
did not touch the president's command of public trust. Now,
however, Navalny - still little known beyond Moscow - has seen
that the metropolitan young want a more powerful and
visible target for their disillusionment - one who bears
ultimate responsibility for the state of Russia.
The Russian president doesn't get an 80 percent approval
rating in the United States, but surprisingly his supporters
extend beyond Donald Trump. A recent Gallup poll found that
almost a quarter of Americans surveyed approved of the Russian
president.
One of these supporters, much in the news this month, is the
film director Oliver Stone. Stone’s four-part interview with
Putin, shot over the past two years and airing in the United
States this week, has been criticized for being a homage more
than a questioning. Stone’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s
show caused the audience to erupt in laughter when, asked what
most surprised him about Putin, the director told his host “I
think (he’s) devoted to his country and I’m amazed at his
calmness, his courtesy - he never really said anything bad about
anybody and, I mean, he’s been through a lot. He’s been insulted
and abused … abused by the press, in the media.”
Most reviewers of the lengthy interviews agree with Colbert
in highlighting the softball nature of Stone’s questions -
though the final interview did show a more inquiring side as
Stone pushed Putin on the hacking, attributed to Moscow, of the
Democratic National Committee’s emails before the 2016 U.S.
presidential election. It wasn't too forensic, but it seemed to
make Putin uncomfortable.
It’s Stone who should be uncomfortable. A free and
successful man in a democratic country with a strong civil
society, he chose in his series to amplify Russian propaganda
and to ignore the suppression of dissent, the choking of
critical news media, the support for Ukraine secessionists
trying to destabilize their country, Moscow’s enthusiastic
efforts to win victory for the brutal regime of Syria’s
President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, the kleptocratic nature of
the Russian regime, Moscow’s funding of populist-nationalist
parties in the European Union and what a Forbes writer describes
as Putin’s success in showing “every budding autocrat in the
region and beyond, how to roll back human rights and freedoms
with impunity.”
Putin was trained by the KGB, which he joined in 1975, to
dissemble - to play a part. He emerged, or has developed, into a
master actor. This week, he did one of his annual phone-ins, in
which he described the demonstrations as “a provocation” by
people who “only exploit problems.” He was calm, reassuring,
even witty as he offered asylum to James Comey, the former FBI
director fired by Trump over the investigation of Russia’s
alleged election meddling. Putin also bragged about Russia’s
minimal GDP growth after two years of recession.
It may be that Putin’s acting is no longer as convincing as
it was. Russia, unlike China or Iran, does not possess a
religious or secular ideology that legitimizes authoritarian
rule. It has depended on growth, on the “return” of
Russian-majority areas outside the borders, on - until three
years ago - rising living standards and an end to major conflict
in Chechnya, where Putin has sanctioned the brutal and anti-gay
rule of the region's president, Ramzan Kadyrov.
Russia’s civil society is now more entrenched, more
knowledgeable and more skeptical. It consists not of
institutions like NGOs, but of a middle class that travels, goes
online and talks without fear of the secret police. Many,
especially the young, consider themselves European. Putin has
granted enough freedom to keep that class quiescent. This week’s
protests raise the question of whether that will continue.
In London this week, I stood behind two young Russian women
in the metro, overhearing their excited conversation about a
lecture they had attended about Britain and Europe.
I wondered whether this generation would see the questions
which vex the West - the weakness of the European Union or the
presidency of Donald Trump - as a sign of Western decadence. If
they’d prefer the ordered universe the Russian media portrays,
an order which has, among other freedoms, allowed them to travel
and live abroad? Or would they see the many messy and
politically fraught expressions of Western democratic societies,
in which central issues are fought out in public, as preferable
to the tightly managed politics and severely constricted civil
society they have back home?
Russia’s protesters, many with no direct experience of the
Soviet Union, now face that choice. As, in a more existential
way, does Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting by John Lloyd)