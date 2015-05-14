FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds plans to pay half-year and full-year dividend in 2015
May 14, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Lloyds plans to pay half-year and full-year dividend in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, May 14 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group plans to pay an interim and final dividend for 2015, having announced its first payout for over six years in February, Chairman Norman Blackwell told the bank’s annual meeting.

“The resumption reflects the transformation of the business over the past four years,” Blackwell said.

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told the meeting the bank was well placed to benefit from the continued strength of Britain’s economy, enabling it to return value to shareholders. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

