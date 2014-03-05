Lloyds Bank hands $8 million pay package to chief executive

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it expects to pay its chief executive 4.9 million pounds ($8 million) in 2014 and will ask shareholders for permission to pay some staff bonuses worth double their fixed pay.

Lloyds, which is 33 percent-owned by the government, said it will pay CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio a base salary of 1.06 million pounds, supplemented by an additional fixed payment worth about 900,000 pounds.

Horta-Osorio is also expected to receive a 2014 bonus worth 445,620 pounds and shares under a long term incentive plan worth up to three times his base salary.