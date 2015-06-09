FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lloyds appoints Gareth Oakley small business banking boss
June 9, 2015

MOVES-Lloyds appoints Gareth Oakley small business banking boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said it has appointed Gareth Oakley as Managing Director, SME Banking, with responsibility for growing its lending and services to small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Oakley will report to Tim Hinton, managing director, mid-markets and SME banking, and will oversee Lloyds’ relationships with businesses that have annual turnover between 1 million and 25 million pounds ($38 million).

Oakley has been at Lloyds for 26 years, most recently as regional director, SME banking, in the east of England.

$1 = 0.6542 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nishant Kumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
