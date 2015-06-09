MOVES-Lloyds appoints Gareth Oakley small business banking boss

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said it has appointed Gareth Oakley as Managing Director, SME Banking, with responsibility for growing its lending and services to small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Oakley will report to Tim Hinton, managing director, mid-markets and SME banking, and will oversee Lloyds’ relationships with businesses that have annual turnover between 1 million and 25 million pounds ($38 million).

Oakley has been at Lloyds for 26 years, most recently as regional director, SME banking, in the east of England.