MOVES-Lloyds appoints Linklaters boss Simon Davies to new role

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Simon Davies to a newly created role in charge of staff, legal and strategy, it said on Wednesday.

Davies, who will start next year as Chief People, Legal and Strategy Officer, joins Lloyds from law firm Linklaters where he is currently the firm-wide managing partner. He will be a member of Lloyds’ group executive committee and report to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Lloyds said he will lead the HR, legal and strategy functions of the group.