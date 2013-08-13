FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds receives $900 mln bids for Australian operations - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2013 / 7:28 AM / in 4 years

Lloyds receives $900 mln bids for Australian operations - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group has received indicative bids for its Australian asset finance and commercial lending units that value them at more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($918 million), the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday.

The part-nationalised bank is preparing to exit the Australian market as part of a turnaround plan to sell non-core assets and focus on lending to British households and businesses.

The British government is also preparing to sell its 39-percent stake in the country’s largest retail bank.

Lloyds declined to comment.

The British bank is selling its motor and equipment-leasing business Capital Finance and commercial lending operation BOS International.

National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Macquarie Group are among parties that made initial bids for the bulk of Lloyds’ Australian arm, the report said.

About three buyers are likely to be shortlisted this month and a deal is expected to be struck by December, the newspaper said.

Lloyds is also planning the sale of a A$700 million loan portfolio within BOS International and has shortlisted at least five bidders, Reuters reported on Aug. 2.

Goldman Sachs is advising Lloyds on the sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.