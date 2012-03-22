FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds to sell buyout loans to Bain Capital-FT
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 6 years

Lloyds to sell buyout loans to Bain Capital-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to a deal with the debt investment arm of Bain Capital to sell a 500 million pound ($792.36 million) portfolio of mostly UK-leveraged loans for private equity buyouts, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The bank’s deal with Bain’s Sankaty unit is for only 26 loans, a few of which are performing, but many are distressed, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loans have a 500 million pound face value, but were acquired at a “significant discount”, according to a person close to the sale, cited by the FT, who did not to give an average price of the deal.

The relatively modest number of loans in the sale has also allowed Sankaty to value each individually, according to the FT.

Lloyds expects the sale to be finalised in April, the article said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.