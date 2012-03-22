FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lloyds to sell buyout loans to Bain -sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 22, 2012 / 7:42 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lloyds to sell buyout loans to Bain -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell a 500 million pounds ($792.4 million) portfolio of mostly UK leveraged loans to private equity firm Bain Capital’s Sankaty Advisors unit, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

Lloyds Banking Group declined to comment on the situation, while officials at Bain Capital’s London office could not be immediately reached for comment. The deal was first reported in the Financial Times.

Lloyds has been steadily selling off non-core assets as part of a restructuring to strengthen its financial position, and it is also looking to sell a $10 billion portfolio of shipping loans, industry sources have said.

Sankaty Advisors LLC is Bain Capital’s credit affiliate. The company’s website states that it has around $15.5 billion in assets under management.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.