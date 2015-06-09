FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lloyds names Adrian White as commercial banking COO
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lloyds names Adrian White as commercial banking COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Adrian White as its chief operating officer.

He succeeds Karin Cook, who was appointed interim group director, operations last month.

White, who will report to Andrew Bester, group director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, was previously managing director and head of SME banking, and he will be succeeded in that role by Gareth Oakley.

Oakley will report to Tim Hinton, managing director, mid-markets and SME banking. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

