MOVES-Lloyds Bank Commercial hires Geoffrey Spence
January 4, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lloyds Bank Commercial hires Geoffrey Spence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed Infrastructure UK CEO Geoffrey Spence as its global head of infrastructure, resources and energy.

Spence will join the commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc in March.

Spence, to be based in London, will succeed Lloyds veteran and global head of natural resources David Boran, who will retire in May after 40 years at the company.

The bank also appointed head of infrastructure and energy Guillaume Fleuti to the position of managing director, head of corporate debt capital markets. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

