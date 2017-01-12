MOVES-Lloyds Bank North America appoints CEO

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank said Andy Schaeffer would replace Mark Grant as chief executive of its North America business, effective Feb. 1.

Schaeffer joined Lloyds Bank North America in July 2014 and was made head of North America markets a year later. He has 25 years of experience in the banking industry.

Grant, as previously announced, will return to London as CEO designate of the Group's Non-Ring-Fenced Bank alongside his responsibilities for Lloyds Bank's operations in Asia, Europe and North America. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)