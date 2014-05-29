FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lloyds inches toward meeting self-imposed gender target -Sky News
#Corrections News
May 29, 2014

CORRECTED-Lloyds inches toward meeting self-imposed gender target -Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In paragraph 3, corrects number of posts to 8,000 from 5,000 and makes clear that these are top posts)

May 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has hired a female KPMG partner to head its audit operations as the state-backed group attempts to increase the number of senior female executives, Sky News reported late Wednesday.

The news service said that Lloyds issued an internal announcement on Wednesday that named Mary Hall as the lender's new group audit director, one of its most senior positions. (link.reuters.com/hys69v)

This move is the latest step toward the bank’s self-imposed gender target for senior managers as Lloyds aims to have women in 40 percent of its top 8,000 posts by 2020 compared with 28 percent now.

Hall, who will become the second-most senior woman at the British bank, would report to Nick Luff, the departing finance director of Centrica who chairs Lloyds’ audit committee, Sky said.

Lloyds was not available for a comment immediately. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
