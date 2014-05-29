UPDATE 1-Lloyds appoints KPMG partner to head audit operations

(Updates sourcing, adds company spokeswoman’s comments)

May 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has hired a female partner from KPMG to head its audit operations as part of its drive to increase the number of senior female executives at the state-backed group.

Mary Hall will be the second-most senior woman at the banking group when she takes up the role of group audit director in September, said Heather Scott, a spokeswoman for Lloyds.

The appointment will help the bank towards its self-imposed target of having women in 40 percent of its top 8,000 posts by 2020, compared with 28 percent now. Lloyds has a target of 29 percent by the end of this year.

Its most senior female employee is Alison Brittain, who runs Lloyds’ retail banking operations.

Hall will report to Nick Luff, who chairs Lloyds’ audit committee and is a non-executive director of the group, Scott said in an emailed response to questions. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Robin Paxton)