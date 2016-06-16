FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK court rules in favour of Lloyds in £3.3bn bond dispute
June 16, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

UK court rules in favour of Lloyds in £3.3bn bond dispute

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group won a decisive UK court ruling on Thursday over whether it treated investors in high-interest bonds fairly, saving it from the threat of paying them hundreds of millions of pounds extra.

London’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Lloyds bondholders who said the redemption of £3.3bn of the bonds should not have been allowed. It was the final stage in a fight that has lasted several years, and effectively marks the end of the legal process for the rebel investors. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal by a 3:2 majority.

Lloyds will save about £800m by buying back the bonds, some of which pay annual interest of as much as 16%.

A group of investors said the bank should not have been allowed to buy back the bonds, called enhanced capital notes (ECNs), from investors at their par value. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

