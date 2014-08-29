FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds Banking Group says complaints rose in first half
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 29, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Lloyds Banking Group says complaints rose in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said complaints increased by 20 percent in the first half of the year, driven by an increase in cases about mortgages.

Britain’s biggest retail bank said on Friday that, excluding those concerning payment protection insurance (PPI), its total complaints rose to 129,469 from 104,590 in the same period the year before.

Lloyds said the rise reflected the implementation of new rules for the sale of mortgages, the introduction of auto enrolment for corporate pension schemes and more complaints against banks by claims management companies.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.