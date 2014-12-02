FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds sells portfolio of Irish mortgages to Goldman Sachs and CarVal - FT
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 2, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Lloyds sells portfolio of Irish mortgages to Goldman Sachs and CarVal - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has sold a 1.6-billion-pound ($2.50 billion) portfolio of Irish mortgages to Goldman Sachs and CarVal, a private equity group, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

The deal, codenamed Project Parasol, was finalised at purchase price of slightly less than half of the face value of the underlying assets, FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1wldpVP)

The portfolio consists of buy-to-let residential mortgages and commercial mortgages, including for offices, retail properties and industrial sites, the FT said.

Lloyds declined to comment. CarVal and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment. $1 = 0.6395 pounds) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.