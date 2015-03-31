BRIEF-Regulator grants Lloyds permission to redeem series of ECNs

March 31 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Lloyds banking group has received permission from prudential regulatory authority (pra) for redemption of certain series of ecns

* Group has also been notified by bny mellon corporate trustee services limited, trustee in respect of ecns, that it will seek a declaratory judgment in respect of interpretation of certain terms of ecns

* Group will work with trustee to seek an expedited process and, on basis of such, has decided to defer exercising redemption of these ecns for time-being.