Lloyds Bank announces 520 job cuts and 49 branch closures

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has announced on Wednesday that it will cut a further 520 jobs as part of a three-year restructuring plan announced in October 2014 aimed at cutting costs and improving returns for shareholders.

The lay-offs will affect workers in divisions including Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance, and Consumer Finance, the bank said.

The net total of cuts is inclusive of 145 new roles that will be created across these business areas, the bank said.

The lender also said it will close 49 branches, beginning in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)