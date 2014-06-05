FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds Banking Group sells UK commercial real estate loan portfolio
June 5, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Lloyds Banking Group sells UK commercial real estate loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to Promontoria Holding, an affiliate of Cerberus Global Investors, for 352 million pounds ($589.72 million).

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said the transaction, which it expects to complete in the second half of 2014, involves assets of 536 million pounds which generated a 17 million pounds loss in 2013.

Sale proceeds will be used for “general corporate purposes”, Lloyds said, adding the transaction will not have a material financial impact on the group or its capital position because of provisions taken against the assets previously. ($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Freya Berry)

