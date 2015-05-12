FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lloyds Bank strengthens US financial institutions team
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lloyds Bank strengthens US financial institutions team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Michael Zentz and Yomi Akinyemi to its U.S. financial institutions team in New York.

Zentz joins as senior vice president, specializing in banks. Prior to joining Lloyds Bank, Zentz was a trader at CRT Capital Group and had also worked with UBS Group AG for eight years.

Akinyemi recently joined the North America team as vice president specializing in funds. He joins from the London office where he has held a number of roles in funds, transaction execution and industrials. Prior to joining Lloyds Bank Akinyemi spent four years at Barclays Plc.

Lloyds Bank also promoted Seb Kafetz as head of North American insurance coverage from senior vice president in the US financial institutions insurance team. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.