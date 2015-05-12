MOVES-Lloyds Bank strengthens US financial institutions team

May 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Michael Zentz and Yomi Akinyemi to its U.S. financial institutions team in New York.

Zentz joins as senior vice president, specializing in banks. Prior to joining Lloyds Bank, Zentz was a trader at CRT Capital Group and had also worked with UBS Group AG for eight years.

Akinyemi recently joined the North America team as vice president specializing in funds. He joins from the London office where he has held a number of roles in funds, transaction execution and industrials. Prior to joining Lloyds Bank Akinyemi spent four years at Barclays Plc.

Lloyds Bank also promoted Seb Kafetz as head of North American insurance coverage from senior vice president in the US financial institutions insurance team. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)