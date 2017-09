Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of UK-based retail and commercial bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc , hired Bob Sullivan as senior vice president of credit sales.

Sullivan, who most recently spent 12 years with HSBC Holdings Plc, will assist in further developing the distribution of credit products to U.S. clients.

He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)