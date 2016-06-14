FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Scottish Widows completes $892 mln pension buy-in deal for ICI
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Scottish Widows completes $892 mln pension buy-in deal for ICI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group's life insurance arm, Scottish Widows, has completed a 630 million pound ($892.40 million) pension buy-in deal for the ICI Pension Fund, it said on Tuesday.

The buy-in means that Scottish Widows will insure the pension risk of more than 4,000 of the ICI fund's pensioner members, Scottish Widows said in a statement.

The deal follows several buy-ins completed by the ICI Pension Fund since March 2014, Scottish Widows said, adding that the company has been added to the fund's trustee insurer panel to be considered for further bulk annuity deals.

The bulk annuity market, which involves insuring all, through a buy-out, or part, through a buy-in, of a company's defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme, has become more competitive after British pensions reform slashed demand for individual annuities, which pay a fixed income for life.

$1 = 0.7060 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.