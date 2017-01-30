FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
January 30, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.

UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government's stake, resumed share sales in October, having halted them for almost a year due to market turbulence.

In an announcement on Monday, UKFI said it had reduced its stake by about 1 percent to 4.998 percent. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

