* Sale of residual 9 percent government stake to resume
* UKFI recommends scrapping sale to general public
* Analysts question timing of sale
(Adds comment from finance minister, analyst)
By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise
LONDON Oct 7 The British government will resume
selling its residual 3.6 billion pound ($4.5 billion) stake in
Lloyds Banking Group after a break following the vote
in June to leave the European Union.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the
government's stake in the bailed out bank, said it would
relaunch a mothballed trading plan led by Morgan Stanley to try
to return the bank to full private ownership over the next 12
months.
The plan means the shares will be offered in increments to
institutional investors, with the first sales likely in the
coming days.
It has recommended scrapping plans to sell some of those
shares via a discounted offer to the general public, risking
disappointing thousands of small investors hoping to cash in on
growth at Britain's biggest mortgage lender.
"Returning Lloyds to the private sector is in the interests
of the bank, taxpayers and the country as a whole. That is why
exiting our stake in Lloyds in an orderly way and at the best
possible price is one of my top priorities," Finance Minister
Philip Hammond said in a statement.
The government currently owns about 6.5 billion ordinary
shares in the Lloyds, which represents about 9 percent of the
bank's shares.
WEAK PRICE
After a 28 percent fall in the value of Lloyds stock so far
this year, some analysts questioned whether restarting share
sales in the middle of a banking share slump represented the
best value for taxpayers.
"Having sold 11 billion shares at 81.4 pence over the last
18 months, it would appear that the Chancellor is now willing to
sell them at a ballpark 50 pence, which I find slightly
surprising," said Ian Gordon, an analyst at Investec.
"Selling assets before the (November) Autumn Statement may
play a part in his thinking but I thought he had removed those
pressures by pretty much abandoning all plans to balance his
budget," Gordon added.
Lloyds shares slipped 5.5 percent to a two-month low of 52p
by 1415 GMT.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state
holding 43 percent.
So far the government has recouped about 16.9 billion pounds
after the finance ministry began selling off its stake in 2013.
In January, the government posted a planned sale of shares
in Lloyds due to turmoil in global financial markets.
Hammond himself has stopped short of scrapping an eagerly
anticipated share sale to the public but few investors and
analysts expect the offer to be revived, especially if the
trading plan goes well.
That would break with the Conservative government's previous
commitment to offload the shares in one of biggest public
privatisations in Britain since the 1980s, when Margaret
Thatcher's administration sold shares in British Telecom and
British Gas.
The decision comes as the government faces increased
pressure to recoup the 9 billion pounds it said it planned to
gain from selling stakes in Lloyds and fellow state supported
lender Royal Bank of Scotland this year.
Earlier this week, the government also announced plans to
restart the sale of almost 16 billion pounds of Bradford &
Bingley mortgage loans, offering a further sign of renewed
confidence in the economy.
Lloyds Chief Executive António Horta-Osório welcomed the
decision, saying it will help return the bank to private hands.
