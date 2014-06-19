FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds mulls selling 35 pct in TSB IPO -sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Lloyds mulls selling 35 pct in TSB IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling a 35 percent stake in TSB when it spins off and lists the new bank on Friday, more than the 25 percent stake planned, people familiar with the matter said.

Lloyds, which is being forced to sell TSB by European regulators, will make a decision later on Thursday, but has signalled to investors it may take up an option to “upsize”, the sources said.

Shares are expected to be sold at at least 260 pence a share after decent demand, which is the mid-point of the revised 250-270p price range set on Tuesday, the sources said. That would value TSB at about 1.3 billion pounds, or about 0.8 times its book value.

Lloyds said in its prospectus it planned to sell 125 million shares in TSB, or a 25 percent stake. But it said if there was strong demand the offer size could be increased to 175 million shares, or 35 percent. (Reporting by Steve Slater, Matt Scuffham and Vikram Sudhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.