FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds Bank to float TSB before the end of June
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Lloyds Bank to float TSB before the end of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group plans to sell off at least 25 percent of its TSB business in a stock market flotation before the end of June, Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on a conference call.

Lloyds must sell the business, valued by analysts at around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), as a condition of its 20.5 billion pound bailout during the 2008/9 business.

Culmer confirmed that some of the shares will be offered to private retail investors. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.