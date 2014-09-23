FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds Bank preparing further sale of TSB shares -sources
September 23, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Lloyds Bank preparing further sale of TSB shares -sources

Matt Scuffham, Freya Berry

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group could launch a second sale of shares in TSB Banking Group after a lock-up period expires, according to banking sources.

Investment banks have been making informal pitches to Lloyds for a mandate to sell the shares, and with TSB entering a “black-out” period ahead of its Oct. 24 third-quarter results the offer could come as soon as this week, one source said, cautioning that there was no certainty of the timing of a sale.

Lloyds in June sold a 35 percent stake in TSB, Britain’s seventh largest lender, at 260 pence, valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds. The initial public offering (IPO) was 11 times oversubscribed by potential investors.

Lloyds, which is expected to sell the remaining shares in two further tranches, agreed not to sell any more shares for 90 days following the first sale. That ‘lock-up’ expires on Tuesday, leaving it with a short window beginning on Wednesday in which it can sell the shares ahead of the black-out period. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
