Lloyds wins right to buy bonds back early to save 1 bln stg

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has won a London court ruling that will allow it to buy back bonds early and potentially save the British bank about 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in interest payments.

Lloyds said on Thursday the Court of Appeal had unanimously backed its request to buy back bonds, called enhanced capital note (ECNs), from investors.

That should allow the bank to save on expensive coupon payments worth 200 million pounds each year over about five years.

The ECNs were issued by Lloyds in 2009, shortly after its 20.5 billion pound government rescue. The bonds paid high annual interest of between 6 and 16 percent and Lloyds wants to buy back the notes at face value.

The decision overturns a ruling by a High Court judge in June, who said Lloyds could not buy the bonds back early. ($1 = 0.6589 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater)