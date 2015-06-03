FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds told it can't buy back bonds early, costing bank $305 mln
#Financials
June 3, 2015

Lloyds told it can't buy back bonds early, costing bank $305 mln

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has been told by Britain’s High Court that it will not be allowed to buy back some bonds sold to retail investors early,

The decision on Wednesday means the bank will miss an expected benefit of 200 million pounds ($305 million) from such a move in the next five years.

Lloyds, 19 percent-owned by the British government, had wanted to redeem the high-interest enhanced capital notes before they matured. It said it was disappointed with the decision and had sought permission to appeal to Britain’s Court of Appeal.

The bank said it was confident its net interest margin would still exceed its 2.55 percent target in 2015 and it also continued to expect its return on equity to be between 13.5 percent and 15 percent by the end of 2017. ($1 = 0.6554 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)

