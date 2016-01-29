Lloyds tries to turn page on ECN era

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - Lloyds is seeking to buy back or redeem all of its remaining Enhanced Capital Notes (ECNs) and turn the page on the institution’s dark days, despite an ongoing legal battle with investors who queried the bank’s right to call the bonds.

The high-interest notes were issued in 2009 as part of a £22.5bn capital raise to bring the bank back to health and to count as stress test core capital.

However, they have since lost much of their regulatory capital value as new rules have been implemented, and have become an albatross around Lloyds’ neck. Some £3.3bn-equivalent of the original £8.4bn-equivalent issued is still outstanding.

The UK lender announced on Friday afternoon that it was launching US and non-US tenders on more than £2.6bn-equivalent of the ECNs, denominated in sterling, euros and US dollars. Any remaining bonds will then be redeemed at face value.

At the same time it announced that it will redeem the ECNs not subject to the tender, worth around £700m, at face value on February 9. Those bonds have been prioritised for redemption because bondholders already had the opportunity to participate in a 2014 liability management exercise.

In buying back the bonds, Lloyds is trying to avoid interest payments worth £1bn. Some of the notes pay interest of as much as 16%.

The ECNs have been at the centre of a battle with investors, who do not want to lose their juicy coupon payments.

Lloyds argued it had the right to call the issues because they were not counted as core capital by the most recent Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) stress tests, triggering a capital disqualification event.

The Court of Appeal ruled in December that the bank did have the right to call the bonds, although the notes’ trustee has since sought permission to appeal from the Supreme Court.

The PRA has also given its permission to Lloyds to redeem all the outstanding ECNs.

Participation in the tender offer is voluntary, although investors will receive a premium if they participate. The bank is offering a 2 point premium on some of the notes and a make-whole premium on others. If the notes are not tendered, they will be redeemed at par.

Should the Supreme Court agree to hear the trustee’s appeal and rule that a disqualification event did not in fact take place, the bank will compensate bondholders “fairly” for losses suffered as a result of early redemption.

“In arriving at today’s announcements, the group has sought to balance the interests of all stakeholders, and has taken into consideration the time elapsed since the 2014 PRA stress test results, during which period the group has continued to pay interest on the ECNs,” the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Mark Taber, who represents bondholders disputing the call, including a large number of retail investors, said it was “disgraceful behaviour” on the part of Lloyds.

The tender offer expires at 4pm on February 8 and the results will be announced soon after.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS are dealer managers. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)