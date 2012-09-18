Cash-rich Lloyds returns with GBP20bn tender offer

LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has launched another jumbo liability management exercise on GBP20.25bn-equivalent of senior and covered bond debt as it seeks to make further use of its considerable liquidity excess.

This is the second time this year that the UK banking group has undertaken an exercise of this scale on its senior debt, and follows a GBP4.6bn buy-back of GBP13.7bn-equivalent notional worth of senior debut in July.

It also comes hot on the heels of RBS’s jumbo liability management exercise on GBP16.6bn-equivalent of euro, sterling and dollar senior debt announced in early September.

In its latest exercise, Lloyds is looking to spend GBP2bn equivalent on 25 issues across euro, sterling, Swiss Franc, Canadian and Aussie dollar debt, although this could increase if there is a strong investor take-up.

There is no cap on the US dollar part which is an any-and-all offer on seven tranches. Investors have until 1500GMT September 25 to take advantage of the offer.

The total outstanding amounts of securities on offer, six by Bank of Scotland (A2/A/A) and the remaining 26 by Lloyds (A2/A/A), are USD11.3bn, EUR10.5bn, GBP2.4bn, CAD850m and CHF1.55bn and AUD4.2bn. Some of the securities had already been targeted in the July exercise.

With the exception of a covered bond, all of the securities on offer are senior unsecured notes, both fixed and floating rate, and are being bought back with an average premium of around 20bp-25bp. The maturities range from May 2013 to September 2040 and while coupons range between 2.5% to 7.5%.

“It will be interesting to see the covered bond take-up,” said a banker on the deal, which is handled by Deutsche Bank, Lloyds CM and UBS. “Covered bonds are quite an expensive form of funding for bank as rating agencies continue to increase the overcollateral levels and the collateral itself is quite costly. Buying back secured debut is likely to be a credit positive for the bank.”

The UK borrower explained the justification for the exercise in a prepared statement:

“Lloyds has a strong liquidity position that significantly exceeds its short-term funding and is considerably in excess of its current regulatory requirements.”

“By tendering for certain....securities the Group intends to manage its overall wholesale funding level and better optimise its future interest expense, whilst maintaining a prudent approach to liquidity.”

Lloyds, which completed its 2012 funding programme in the first quarter of the year, has found itself with surplus liquidity well over regulatory requirements after taking a cautious approach to the expected Moody’s review by storing up cash.

Ultimately, Lloyds suffered less than some of its counterparts in the rating agency’s review after receiving just a single notch downgrade to A2, whereas several competitors were slashed by two notches, leaving some languishing in the Triple B bucket.

According to a source, Lloyds had stored up as much as GBP24bn of excess liquidity. That left the bank in the unusual position of having excess cash burning a hole in its pocket, which prompted the first and now the second liability management move.

Although the funding for lending scheme was not a driver behind the exercise, a banker conceded that the bank will be comforted by the fact it can obtain cheap funding in the future. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)