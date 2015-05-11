FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds shareholders urged to reject remuneration report
#Financials
May 11, 2015

Lloyds shareholders urged to reject remuneration report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group’s shareholders should reject the British bank’s remuneration policy as pay for Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is “highly excessive”, a shareholder advisory group said on Monday.

Pirc, an independent group that offers advice to institutional investors with assets of more than 1.5 trillion pounds, said shareholders should oppose Lloyds’ remuneration report at the bank’s annual meeting on May 14.

Horta-Osorio was handed a pay package for 2014 worth 11.5 million pounds.

Pirc also said investors should oppose the re-election of its Chairman Norman Blackwell because he also chairs another FTSE-350 company, Interserve. However, Blackwell has said he will step down as chairman of Interserve no later than its 2016 annual meeting.

Lloyds declined to comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
