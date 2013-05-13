FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lloyds Chairman Bischoff to retire in the next year
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 13, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Lloyds Chairman Bischoff to retire in the next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph corrects to “chairman” from “chief executive”)

* Bischoff will step down by May 2014

* Anthony Watson to lead search for replacement

May 13 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday its chairman Win Bischoff, who has overseen a major restructuring of the business since it was rescued by the government in 2008, will retire in the next year.

The bank, which is 39 percent owned by British taxpayers, said Anthony Watson, its senior independent director, would lead the search for a new chairman.

Lloyds said Bischoff will retire no later than next year’s annual shareholders’ meeting in May 2014.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.