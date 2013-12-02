FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds says Blackwell to take over as chairman in April
December 2, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds says Blackwell to take over as chairman in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said Norman Blackwell, currently chairman of its Scottish Widows arm, will take over as the British bank’s new chairman in four months time.

Lloyds said on Monday Blackwell was the unanimous choice of its board and will replace current chairman Win Bischoff on April 3. Bischoff had already announced his intention to retire.

Blackwell has been on the Lloyds board since June 2012. He is currently chairman of support services firm Interserve and was previously director of group development at NatWest, now part of Royal Bank of Scotland, and was a partner at consultancy McKinsey.

