May 25, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Ex-Lloyds anti-fraud boss on false expenses charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The former head of digital banking fraud and security at state-backed Lloyds Banking Group has been charged with defrauding her employer by submitting close to 2.5 million pounds ($3.9 million) worth of false expense claims.

In a statement on Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised London’s Metropolitan Police to charge Jessica Harper with one count of fraud by abuse of position.

The CPS said the charge related to an allegation that Harper submitted false invoices to claim payments totaling 2,463,751 pounds to which she was not entitled between September 2008 and December 2011.

Harper will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court in London on May 31.

Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, declined to comment.

