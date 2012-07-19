FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds agrees to sell 632 branches to Co-Op
July 19, 2012

Lloyds agrees to sell 632 branches to Co-Op

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has agreed terms to sell 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group, concluding a protracted sales process aimed at streamlining its business at the behest of regulators and boosting competition in British high-street banking.

In a statement on Thursday, Lloyds -- which is 40 percent owned by the government -- said the Co-Op would pay an initial consideration of 350 million pounds for the branches and up to 400 million pounds in additional payments.

The portfolio of branches was earlier expected to fetch as as much as 1.5 billion pounds for Lloyds but the bank said that its loss on disposal would be broadly offset by lower capital requirements.

The deal will bring 4.8 million new customers to Co-Op’s burgeoning banking brand, including 3.1 million current account holders.

The deal is not expected to have a material impact on the group, Lloyds said.

