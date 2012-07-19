FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds set for 600-700 mln stg loss on verde -source
July 19, 2012 / 9:23 AM / in 5 years

Lloyds set for 600-700 mln stg loss on verde -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is likely to make a loss of 600-700 million pounds on its sale of 632 branches, a person familiar with the matter said, as they were sold at about half their book value.

The bank also needs to go back to get approval from the European Commission for the deal, the source said, as the package of loans being sold under is far smaller than had been expected. The Commission has forced the sale as a cost for Lloyds of taking a government bail-out.

The Co-Operative agreed on Thursday to pay Lloyds up to 750 million pounds for the branches, or half the 1.5 billion pound equity value that Lloyds has them on its books for. Lloyds expects that equity capital value to be between 1.2-1.4 billion pounds if new accounting rules are applied.

After other associated costs, the loss on disposal is likely to be between 600 million and 700 million pounds ($937 million-$1.1 billion), the source said.

UK banks are currently trading at around half their book value.

