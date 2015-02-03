Lloyds braced for insurance mis-selling bill rising to 12 bln pounds

(Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is expected to set aside hundreds of million pounds more to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, potentially taking its overall bill for Britain’s costliest consumer scandal to 12 billion pounds ($18 billion).

Lloyds, which is 25 percent owned by the government, has already set aside 11.3 billion pounds to pay customers mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), more than any other bank. The policies were meant to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost their jobs, but were often sold to people who did not need them or would be ineligible to claim.

Lloyds took a 900 million pound PPI charge at the time of its third-quarter results in October and warned its bill would rise by another 600 million if complaint levels stayed at the same level in the fourth quarter.

Since then, complaints about PPI across the industry have shown no sign of abating.

Data from Britain’s financial regulator showed that 376 million pounds was paid out by the sector as a whole in October, up 7.4 percent on the average payout in the previous three months.

Analyst Mike Trippitt at brokerage Numis has forecast Lloyds will take a further 500 million pound hit for PPI mis-selling for the fourth quarter of 2014, but industry sources told Reuters the charge could be even higher.

Lloyds is set to detail the extra charges when it reports 2014 results on Feb. 27. Other banks are also likely to increase their provisions when they report full-year results, adding to a total bill for the industry of about 24 billion pounds.

Barclays has so far set aside 5 billion pounds, Royal Bank of Scotland 3.3 billion and HSBC 2.5 billion.

Complaints have declined since their peak in 2012 but not as fast as banks had been expecting.

Spanish bank Santander’s British business set aside another 30 million pounds for compensation on Tuesday, taking its overall bill to 846 million pounds.

Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander UK, said the bank had enough set aside to cover compensation for the next 17 to 18 months if complaints continue at their current level.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it would consider imposing a deadline on customers claiming compensation, potentially enabling banks to draw a line under the issue.

“We’ll work constructively with them in terms of that review and we’ll have to wait and see what the outcome is,” Bostock said.