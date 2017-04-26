FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Lloyds says ex-judge Linda Dobbs to review its handling of fraud case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 4 months ago

Lloyds says ex-judge Linda Dobbs to review its handling of fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday said it had appointed retired high court judge Linda Dobbs to review its own handling of a fraud at the Reading branch of its HBOS unit for which six people were jailed earlier this year.

Dobbs will be tasked with assessing whether the bank properly investigated the fraud and reported it to authorities, following the acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds in January 2009 through to the conclusion of the criminal trial this year.

Lloyds also announced the timetable for a 100 million pound ($128.20 million) scheme to compensate victims of the fraud, in which bankers siphoned off cash from companies that were HBOS clients.

Lloyds said will begin making compensation offers from late May onwards, and anticipates that all affected will have such an offer by the end of June at the latest. ($1 = 0.7800 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.