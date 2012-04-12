Lloyds still in exclusive talks with Co-Op on branches

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - State-backed UK bank Lloyds said it remained in exclusive talks with shops to banking group The Co-Op to sell it 632 bank branches, after receiving a new proposal from start-up NBNK.

“The group acknowledges receipt of a letter outlining an indicative revised proposal from NBNK,” Lloyds said in a statement. “However, we continue to negotiate solely with the Co-Operative Group and are continuing to prepare for a divestment through an initial public offering (IPO).”

It decline to comment further.