Lloyds, Co-op execs to give evidence on branch sale collapse
June 4, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Lloyds, Co-op execs to give evidence on branch sale collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group and Co-operative Group executives will provide evidence to a panel of lawmakers examining the collapse of a branch sale which was meant to create a new British challenger bank.

The planned sale of more than 600 of Lloyds’ UK bank branches to the Co-Operative Bank fell through in April and Co-op’s capital position has come under intense scrutiny since.

The Treasury Select Committee, which oversees the work of Britain’s finance ministry, is also expected to take evidence from the financial regulator over the issue, industry and political sources said.

One of the sources said Lloyds executives will appear before the commission before the end of June.

