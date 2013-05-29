FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Lloyds sells private banking business to Swiss UBP
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

UK's Lloyds sells private banking business to Swiss UBP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said on Wednesday it would sell its international private banking business to Switzerland’s Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) as it looks to shore up its capital position.

Lloyds said it will receive 100 million pounds ($150 million) in cash for the business. It will get around 65 million pounds initially with the rest deferred and payable in the two years following the deal.

The business has assets under management worth 7.2 billion pounds.

Lloyds, which is 39 percent owned by the British taxpayer, also said it had decided to withdraw from South Africa. The bank is slimming down and focusing on lending to British households and businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.