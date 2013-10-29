UPDATE 3-British bank Lloyds takes $1.2 billion mis-selling hit

* Q3 underlying profit up 83 percent year on year

* CEO says bank will become high-dividend stock

* Expects significant sale of government shares in 2014

* Shares down 1.9 percent

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday set aside a further 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, overshadowing a near-doubling of third-quarter underlying profit.

Britain’s biggest retail bank, which is 33 percent owned by the government, now expects to pay out more than 8 billion pounds to deal with the UK’s most expensive consumer finance scandal. That is more than double the 3.95 billion pounds Barclays expects to pay out.

However, Lloyds’ 83 percent rise in quarterly profit, not including the mis-selling provisions, lifts its hopes of resuming dividend payments and hastening its exit from government ownership.

The bank, now Europe’s fourth-largest, is in talks with Britain’s financial regulator about dividends and will set out its dividend policy alongside its 2013 results in February.

Finance Director George Culmer told reporters the bank had entered those discussions in a good position.

“We are in a stronger capital position than some of our peers who are paying dividends, so hopefully we’ll get the right outcome,” he said.

Lloyds reported underlying profit of 1.5 billion pounds, up from 831 million a year earlier and in line with analysts’ forecasts. The bank said the rise was driven by increased lending, an improved interest margin and a reduction in costs and bad-loan charges.

“The bank is back to profitability. We are back to being a normal company,” Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told reporters, adding that Lloyds will be a high-dividend stock in the future.

Shares in Lloyds, which last week climbed close to a four-year high, were down by 1.9 percent at 1158 GMT.

STATE EXIT TO CONTINUE

The shares have more than doubled in value over the past year, enabling the government to start offloading the shares it acquired in a 20.5 billion pound bailout of the bank during the 2008 financial crisis.

The government began that process with the sale of a 6 percent stake in September and Horta-Osorio said he expected another significant disposal next year.

“I think it is very likely that there will be a significant other tranche (sold) in 2014,” Horta-Osorio said, adding that he was sympathetic to the idea of private retail investors being included in future sales.

David Lis, head of equities at Aviva, one of Lloyds’ top 20 investors, highlighted the bank’s improving margins, reduced loan impairments and the increase in lending.

“Lloyds remains on track in its financial rehabilitation and we continue to expect a return to the dividend list in the not too distant future,” he told Reuters.

The bank said that its net interest margin had increased by 13 basis points to 2.06 percent in the year to date and is expected to reach 2.11 percent by the year end. It has cut costs by 6 percent during the year and achieved a 44 percent reduction in charges for loans that have turned sour.

Rival British banks Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland report third-quarter results this week, with HSBC reporting next week.

Numis analyst Mike Trippitt, noting that the strong underlying performance was offset by additional mis-selling provisions and losses on asset sales, downgraded the stock to “hold” from “add” on valuation grounds.

More than 17 billion pounds has been set aside by British banks to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI). The policies were meant to protect borrowers in the event of sickness or unemployment but were often sold to people ineligible to claim.