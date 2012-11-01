FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds dragged to Q3 loss after 1 bln stg PPI hit
November 1, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Lloyds dragged to Q3 loss after 1 bln stg PPI hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group took another 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) hit to compensate UK customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its charge for the scandal to 5.3 billion pounds and dragging it to third quarter loss.

Britain’s biggest retail bank on Thursday reported a pretax loss of 144 million pounds for the three months to the end of September, compared to a loss of 607 million pounds a year earlier.

Lloyds said its bad debts this year are expected to fall to about 6 billion pounds, about 1.2 billion less than it had expected at the start of the year, and said it is making good progress on its cost-cutting plan.

