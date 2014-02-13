FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds returns to profit, hands out $655 mln in bonuses
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds returns to profit, hands out $655 mln in bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it paid 395 million pounds ($655 million) in bonuses last year, up 8 percent on the year before, as it reported a profit for the first time since it was rescued by taxpayers six years ago.

Lloyds, 33-percent owned by the government, said it paid a 1.7 million bonus to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.

The bank reported a statutory profit of 415 million pounds for 2013 compared with a loss of 606 million the year before. Underlying profit more than doubled to 6.2 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.